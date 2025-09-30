Ludwig Kaiser finally links himself to El Grande Americano

Ludwig Kaiser has been under the mask of El Grande Americano for several months now, taking over from Chad Gable when the latter was forced out to have surgery earlier this year.

Ad

Kaiser has since joined forces with two other stars, forming their own stable called Los Americanos, who were almost able to overcome AJ Styles and Dragon Lee this week on RAW.

The former Impreium member has seemingly distanced himself from the rumors that he is El Grande Americano in recent months, but he has finally linked himself to his alter ego with an update on Instagram.

Kaiser shared an interview by Chris Van Vliet, where he noted that Kaiser was working his magic with the role, even though it shouldn't work, it seemingly does.

Ad

Trending

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ludwig Kaiser has shared the update [Image credit: Kaiser's Instagram Story]

The mention of his name appears to have prompted him to share the update and link himself to the masked star, despite weeks of speculation.

Ad

Who are Ludwig Kaiser's new friends?

Technically, there are four El Grande Americanos, with Chad Gable portraying the first one ahead of his injury.

There have since been two more added after Ludwig Kaiser took on the mask, and Bravo and Rayo were unveiled to the WWE Universe this week on RAW.

It appears that former WWE UK Champions Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne have been tasked with modifying their entire moveset so that they are less noticeable under masks.

It's clear that they are the two men portraying Kaiser's new teammates, as they were trying to shout in Spanish on RAW, but a British accent was clearly audible. Their loss to Styles and Lee won't hurt them much moving forward as they look to find their place on RAW and the company continues to expand on their roles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More