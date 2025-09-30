Ludwig Kaiser finally links himself to El Grande Americano

Ludwig Kaiser has been under the mask of El Grande Americano for several months now, taking over from Chad Gable when the latter was forced out to have surgery earlier this year.
Kaiser has since joined forces with two other stars, forming their own stable called Los Americanos, who were almost able to overcome AJ Styles and Dragon Lee this week on RAW.
The former Impreium member has seemingly distanced himself from the rumors that he is El Grande Americano in recent months, but he has finally linked himself to his alter ego with an update on Instagram.
Kaiser shared an interview by Chris Van Vliet, where he noted that Kaiser was working his magic with the role, even though it shouldn't work, it seemingly does.
The mention of his name appears to have prompted him to share the update and link himself to the masked star, despite weeks of speculation.
Who are Ludwig Kaiser's new friends?
Technically, there are four El Grande Americanos, with Chad Gable portraying the first one ahead of his injury.
There have since been two more added after Ludwig Kaiser took on the mask, and Bravo and Rayo were unveiled to the WWE Universe this week on RAW.
It appears that former WWE UK Champions Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne have been tasked with modifying their entire moveset so that they are less noticeable under masks.
It's clear that they are the two men portraying Kaiser's new teammates, as they were trying to shout in Spanish on RAW, but a British accent was clearly audible. Their loss to Styles and Lee won't hurt them much moving forward as they look to find their place on RAW and the company continues to expand on their roles.