Ludwig Kaiser gets a new name from his superstar girlfriend Tiffany Stratton

Ludwig Kaiser has been given a new nickname. The name was given to him courtesy of current WWE Superstar and his real-life partner, Tiffany Stratton.

Kaiser returned to WWE television on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. He was spotted moments after Chad Gable was taken out by Penta backstage, as the latter snapped the 39-year-old superstar's arm.

On Instagram, Stratton reacted to Kaiser's photo by calling him the "European King".

"European King," Stratton replied.

Check out a screengrab of Stratton's comment on Kaiser's photo:

Kaiser had been absent from WWE television for weeks. His last match was on the May 5th edition of WWE Main Event against Tyler Bate.

Tiffany Stratton talked about the idea of her working with Ludwig Kaiser on WWE TV

Tiffany Stratton is open to the idea of her working with Ludwig Kaiser on WWE television. The reigning Women's Champion claimed that she would be open to the idea if the timing and the storyline were right.

Speaking on the Daily Mail, Stratton claimed that she and Kaiser were not in a rush to work together on WWE TV. She said:

"I don't know, if it happens, sure, if the timing and storyline is right then yeah, why not? We are not in a rush to be together on screen, we are on separate brands but, if the time comes, I am down. We don't see each other too often," Stratton said. "We have like two days together, but we make those days count."

Tiffany Stratton will be in action on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. She will put the WWE Women's Championship on the line against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match.

The match was made official last week after Jax was confronted by Stratton, who announced her upcoming title defense. The champion almost lost the title to Naomi, who tried cashing in her Money in the Bank contract, but was stopped in her tracks by Jax.

