Ludwig Kaiser gets slapped after making a proposal to a female star on RAW

Ludwig Kaiser has been slapped by the same superstar two weeks in a row now. This week on RAW, he made a proposal and was on the receiving end of a slap yet again.

When confronting The Alpha Academy on tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Ludwig Kaiser made his advances toward Maxxine Dupri again, essentially calling Alpha Academy a sinking ship.

After telling her to join him and Imperium instead, he found himself getting a big slap to the face, which you can see below.

Last week, Ludwig Kaiser made his advance in the WWE locker room, and after getting slapped, he called Maxxine feisty, only to find Otis standing in front of him instead. It led to a singles match which was won by Kaiser.

This week, however, Giovanni Vinci faced Chad Gable, the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship, and lost. After that, Intercontinental Champion Gunther challenged Otis to a match and crushed him in a rather one-sided affair.

Imperium has gained incredible momentum over the last year, and Kaiser is arguably the second-most important star of the faction. But with Alpha Academy on the rise and Chad Gable set to challenge Gunther's supremacy, it's anybody's guess who will come out on top.

