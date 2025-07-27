  • home icon
Ludwig Kaiser gives himself new name amid WWE hiatus

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 27, 2025 12:34 GMT
This is interesting (image via WWE)
Ludwig Kaiser is a WWE RAW Superstar. [Photo credit: WWE]

Former Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser hasn't been seen on WWE RAW for several weeks, after appearing in backstage segments with American Made. Since then, there have been rumors that he has taken over the mantle of El Grande Americano, since Chad Gable is out with an injury.

El Grande Americano was part of the recent Mexico show, but Kaiser remains AWOL. Despite his on-screen absence, the WWE RAW Superstar has been quite active on social media and recently shared an update calling himself the "Golden boy."

Check out the post below:

It's unclear what this means, since Kaiser has never been a star who chases championships, but it could be a hint about his focus and determination to return to the ring.

Ludwig Kaiser and his former Imperium teammate, Gunther, broke up earlier this year, which is a surprise since they are best friends in real life. The Ring General has become World Champion on his own and has been able to step up to Goldberg without the help of Kaiser, which has cemented the fact that the duo is no longer a team.

What's next for Ludwig Kaiser in WWE?

Ludwig Kaiser is in a relationship with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, who performs over on SmackDown. Perhaps Kaiser could follow The Buff Barbie and make the move over to the blue brand. Maybe Stratton could change brands and be traded to Monday Night RAW.

If Ludwig Kaiser is the man who has taken over the mask of El Grande Americano, then he could remain on the red brand over the next few months until Gable is able to take his place again. The issue here is that Kaiser can't be added to storylines of his own for a while. It will be interesting to see what the creative has in store for the WWE Superstar in the near future after he is done playing a Luchador.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

