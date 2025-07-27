Ludwig Kaiser gives himself new name amid WWE hiatus

Former Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser hasn't been seen on WWE RAW for several weeks, after appearing in backstage segments with American Made. Since then, there have been rumors that he has taken over the mantle of El Grande Americano, since Chad Gable is out with an injury.El Grande Americano was part of the recent Mexico show, but Kaiser remains AWOL. Despite his on-screen absence, the WWE RAW Superstar has been quite active on social media and recently shared an update calling himself the &quot;Golden boy.&quot;Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's unclear what this means, since Kaiser has never been a star who chases championships, but it could be a hint about his focus and determination to return to the ring.Ludwig Kaiser and his former Imperium teammate, Gunther, broke up earlier this year, which is a surprise since they are best friends in real life. The Ring General has become World Champion on his own and has been able to step up to Goldberg without the help of Kaiser, which has cemented the fact that the duo is no longer a team.What's next for Ludwig Kaiser in WWE?Ludwig Kaiser is in a relationship with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, who performs over on SmackDown. Perhaps Kaiser could follow The Buff Barbie and make the move over to the blue brand. Maybe Stratton could change brands and be traded to Monday Night RAW. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIf Ludwig Kaiser is the man who has taken over the mask of El Grande Americano, then he could remain on the red brand over the next few months until Gable is able to take his place again. The issue here is that Kaiser can't be added to storylines of his own for a while. It will be interesting to see what the creative has in store for the WWE Superstar in the near future after he is done playing a Luchador.