Ludwig Kaiser makes a request to Tiffany Stratton

WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser has sent a hilarious message to Tiffany Stratton on her latest Instagram post. Kaiser took a shot at Charlotte Flair's claim last week that he was in her DMs.
On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte seemingly went a bit too far when she brought up Ludwig in a promo battle with Stratton. The Queen claimed that Kaiser was in her DMs and A LOT of fans were unhappy with her for making a false claim to try to get back at her opponent.
Now, Ludwig Kaiser has taken a shot at Flair's comment about him being in her DMs. He commented on a recent Instagram post shared by Tiffany Stratton and asked her to check her DMs.
Charlotte Flair receives heavy criticism from Bryan Alvarez over segment with Tiffany Stratton
Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez wasn't happy with Charlotte's conduct during her segment with Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown last week.
Check out an excerpt from his comments below:
"What she SHOULD be doing is if things start to go south, she needs to try and reel it in. She's the veteran, she's been doing it longer, it's her job to try to save it. If she ends up getting heat because fans don't understand who screwed it up, whatever, that's part of your job. I first started seeing these problems in that B-Fab match. B-Fab is green, and if something went wrong, Charlotte just stepped back and let her sink. 'Let the fans know it's her fault, not mine.' Then they do the match, something goes wrong, let her sink."
Flair has had issues with several other stars in the past, including her former rival Becky Lynch. The duo was once involved in a controversial title exchange segment that went haywire and Lynch wasn't happy at all with how Flair conducted herself back then.