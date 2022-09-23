Kofi Kingston and Top WWE star have "no respect" for the wrestling business says Former Champion

WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser recently responded to both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for mocking him on SmackDown.

Last week, Kaiser and his tag team partner Giovanni Vinci made their entrance. Kingston and Woods, who are part of the legendary WWE Tag Team, the New Day, are known for having fun in the ring and were recently seen hilariously imitating the mannerisms of their opponents from behind.

Upon discovering Kingston and Wood's latest antics, the former NXT Tag Team Champion took to Twitter as he said the decorated duo have no respect for the wrestling ring:

"No respect. But worry not, we are going to restore respect and honor in our beloved sport #TheMatIsSacred." [H/T Twitter]

You can watch a tweet from WWE showing The New Day members mocking Kaiser.

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci currently perform every Friday Night on SmackDown, alongside the imposing Intercontinental Champion Gunther, the trio make up the group known as Imperium.

Kofi Kingston wants to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

As somebody who has been with the company for more than 15 years, the former WWE Champion has become well known in the public and mainstream media.

Ever one to try new things, Kofi Kingston recently expressed his desire to branch out of the world of WWE to possibly be a part of the upcoming Disney Plus Marvel series Kingdom of Wakanda, whilst speaking to TMZ.

"I already fit the mold. I was born in the Mother Land, you know what I’m saying? Put your boy on the show!" [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Since arriving in WWE in 2006, Kofi has won almost everything there is to win, from winning an astounding 14 tag team titles, the United States and Intercontinental belts, to his ultimate crowning glory after he became WWE Champion at WrestleMania in 2019.

What is your favorite Kofi Kingston WWE moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far