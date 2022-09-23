"No respect" - Former Champion reacts to being mocked by The New Day on SmackDown

Former NXT tag team champion Ludwig Kaiser recently took to social media to comment on Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of the New Day mocking the Imperium entrance.

The New Day are arguably the most entertaining tag team in WWE history. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E have made a career out of having fun and entertaining the WWE Universe.

But sometimes, there are wrestlers who don't appreciate their antics and take offense to them instead.

Ludwig Kaiser took to social media to comment on The New Day's mockery of their entrance Friday night on SmackDown and claimed that Imperium would restore the respect and honor of the sport that Woods and Kingston mocked.

"No respect. But worry not, we are going to restore respect and honor in our beloved sport #TheMatIsSacred," Ludwig Kaiser said in a tweet.

Has The New Day been held in a holding pattern since Big E's injury?

Back in March 2022, Big E suffered a broken neck due to a poorly executed belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland on the outside of the ring during an episode of SmackDown.

The former WWE Champion has been sidelined ever since, and fans aren't sure if Big E will ever be able to wrestle again.

Since the injury, it appears that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods haven't been able to get any kind of traction on SmackDown.

The New Day have only won one match together as a tag team on SmackDown since Big E's injury when they defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky on June 17.

As the eleven-time WWE Tag Team Champions, it's disheartening to see Woods and Kingston used in this fashion, and hopefully, the tides will turn for the team again sooner rather than later.

What do you make of Ludwig Kaiser's comments? Are you hoping to see a feud between Imperium and New Day? Is this a feud that Kofi and Xavier need to win? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

