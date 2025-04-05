Ludwig Kaiser responds to Charlotte Flair's claim about him being in her DMs

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton were involved in a heated exchange on this week's WWE SmackDown. During the segment, Flair tried to take a jab at Stratton by name-dropping her real-life partner Ludwig Kaiser. The Imperium member recently responded to The Queen's bold claims about him.

Kaiser and Stratton have been dating for around two years. Meanwhile, Flair recently got divorced from WWE Superstar Andrade. The two superstars took shots at each other's personal lives during their segment on SmackDown.

On X (fka Twitter), Luwdig Kaiser responded to Charlotte Flair claiming that he was in her DMs. The 34-year-old superstar posted an old clip of The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels confronting Diana Hart-Smith and tagged Flair.

Check out Kaiser's post below:

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair returned during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered at #27 and went all the way to win the contest. The Queen then chose to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The 25-year-old won the title on the January 3rd, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown. She cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax, dethroning her to become the new champion. With the win, Stratton turned into a babyface. She successfully defended the title against Bayley before fully cementing herself as a fan favorite.

At WrestleMania 41, Flair will look to add another championship victory to her impressive list of accomplishments. Meanwhile, Stratton will look to make history in her first Showcase of the Immortals.

Soumik Datta



