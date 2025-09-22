Ludwig Kaiser reveals he never planned on joining WWE: "Never really the goal"

Ludwig Kaiser is one of the most accomplished European stars in the Stamford-based company. He is a former 2-time NXT Tag Team Champion as a part of the Imperium faction. In a recent interview, he stated that he never planned on joining WWE and that it was never really a goal for him.

Kaiser made his WWE debut as a member of NXT UK back in 2017 under the name Marcel Barthel. After a short while, Marcel aligned himself with Gunther (fka Walter) and Alexander Wolfe to form the Imperium. In 2022, he joined the main roster and started going by the name of Ludwig Kaiser.

Kaiser recently appeared in an interview with Kennt Jeder where he discussed his professional wrestling career. Before joining WWE, Kaiser made his name in a German promotion named wXw. He stated that it was never his goal to join WWE as he had achieved his major goals in wXw.

"For me the jump to WWE was never really the goal. I had actually almost achieved my three goals at that moment with wXw." Kaiser said. [9:06-9:12]

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Kaiser in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ludwig Kaiser has been playing El Grande Americano for the past few months

El Grande Americano was portrayed as a Luchador by Chad Gable on WWE programming. While Gable never publicly accepted that he and Americano were the same person, the Luchador suddenly disappeared when Gable got injured. However, El Grande Americano made a suprise return with a completely different physique few weeks later.

In reality, Ludwig Kaiser took on the role of playing the world famous Luchador after Gable's injury. Since then, Kaiser has won the WWE Speed Championship and has made multiple appearances on Lucha Libre AAA as well.

While some fans didn't appreciate that Kaiser is being used in a storyline like this, many fans are loving Kaiser as part of this new gimmick.

