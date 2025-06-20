Ludwig Kaiser's whereabouts confirmed amid WWE absence 

Ludwig Kaiser hasn't been seen on WWE TV since May 5th, and despite Gunther's recent title win, he hasn't been made a part of The Ring General's story with Goldberg.

Gunther is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12th, and as of yet, he hasn't recalled his Imperium teammate to be part of the match.

Instead, it has been revealed by Kaiser himself on his Instagram page that he is currently in Italy.

Ludwig Kaiser has confirmed his whereabouts

It seems that Kaiser and Gunther are currently on vacation together, since Gunther has updated his Instagram to reveal that he is also in Italy with his wife, Jinny.

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser went their separate ways on WWE RAW

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser made the decision to go their separate ways on WWE RAW earlier this year, and it seemed that their partnership ended amicably. Kaiser had his own aspirations before Gunther stepped into a feud with Jey Uso, which led to his World title loss at WrestleMania.

Kaiser was still appearing on TV at the time, but it's been more than a month since he was last seen, and it's unclear if the duo will reform now that Gunther is champion again.

Despite what is seen on-screen, Gunther and Kaiser have been friends for decades and remain close to this day. Kaiser has even spoken out about the fact that he doesn't want to turn on Gunther on WWE TV because of their shared history.

Despite this, fans are calling for Kaiser to be the one to cost Gunther his World Championship to kickstart what would be an emotional feud between the two men who have climbed the ranks in WWE together.

For this to happen, Kaiser would have to return to WWE soon.

