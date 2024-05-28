Ludwig Kaiser sends a five-word message to Sheamus after their brawl on WWE RAW

Ludwig Kaiser took to social media to send a four-word message to Sheamus after their brawl on this week's WWE RAW.

Sheamus was recently in action in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. Unfortunately for The Celtic Warrior, he lost to Gunther resulting in his elimination in the process.

In the aftermath of his loss, Sheamus was called out by Kaiser. This week on RAW, the two superstars engaged in a wild brawl after a verbal confrontation. Taking to Twitter/X, Kaiser sent a five-word message to Sheamus:

"See you next week Fella #WWERAW," wrote Kaiser.

Check out Kaiser's message to Sheamus:

Kaiser recently betrayed his now-former tag team partner, Giovanni Vinci. His attack led to Vinci being booted out of Imperium. The 33-year-old, who mostly teamed up with Vinci on RAW, has shifted focus to his singles career.

Sheamus sent a two-word message to Ludwig Kaiser after their brawl on WWE RAW

After his match against Edge in 2023, Sheamus was absent for months before finally returning after WrestleMania XL. In his return match, The Celtic Warrior defeated Ivar. He also defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW before suffering another loss to Gunther.

Following the brawl between Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser, the former took to Instagram to share a photo from their brawl. The multi-time World Champion sent a two-word message mocking his rival. Sheamus wrote:

"Lud’s wig."

Sheamus is a Grand Slam Champion having held the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States, and Tag Team Championship. In 2022, he was unsuccessful in ending Gunther's historic reign as the Intercontinental Champion, failing to beat him at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, in what is regarded as one of the best matches of all time.

Sheamus will aim to reinsert himself into the title picture on RAW and gain momentum by putting away Ludwig Kaiser in their match set for next week.