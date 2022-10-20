Luke Gallows fires shots at NJPW for attempting to double-book his longtime WWE partner

Luke Gallows has ripped New Japan Pro Wrestling for attempting to double-book Karl Anderson in November to defend his Never Openweight Championship.

The Good Brothers have wrestled around the world and acquired gold on several occasions with different promotions. After wrestling for IMPACT, AEW and NJPW for the last two years, they decided to return to WWE and reform The O.C. with The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles.

However, Karl Anderson is the reigning Never Openweight Champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and the organization has booked him to defend the title on November 5th when the Good Brothers will be in Saudi Arabia to face The Judgment Day.

Today, Luke Gallows fired shots at NJPW over the double-booking and shared a message for the fans. Here's what he said:

"Well here it is @njpw1972 ….What the f*ck did you think was going to happen?!?!? PS, EAT SH*T YANO!!! Look, I didn’t even cuss…..A$$HOLE #brightlights #daddydangly #WorldFamousGoodBrothers #OC #WWERaw"

It will be interesting to see how WWE and NJPW figure out a working schedule for the Never Openweight Champion.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson appeared on WWE NXT

In 2016, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson joined WWE and became AJ Styles' backup against The Usos and Roman Reigns. After a while, Styles moved to the blue brand while Gallows and Anderson became the RAW Tag Team Champions by defeating The Bar.

After being stuck in limbo for years, they were released by the company during the Pandemic Era. The two wrestled all over the world before making their way back to WWE.

Last week, they returned to the company and helped Styles take out The Judgment Day. Both factions are set to collide in Saudi Arabia when The O.C. faces The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match. Last night, they went to NXT to help out Cameron Grimes.

The Good Brothers teamed up with Grimes to take on The Schism. In the closing moments, Grimes hit a cave-in before the Good Brothers hit a magic killer on Rip Fowler to secure the win for the team.

Do you think The O.C. will defeat The Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel 2022? Sound off in the comments section.

