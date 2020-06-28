Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson possibly getting a new destination after WWE

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson might be ready to change the world with their next signing after WWE.

Could The OC be about to make a huge change in the world of wrestling.

WWE went through a drastic reduction in their roster in April when they released a number of their WWE Superstars thanks to the cost-cutting measures put in place to deal with the pandemic. Among the Superstars who were released by the company, the fans found, much to their confusion, two men who had been in the main event of WrestleMania only two weeks before. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The OC were released from WWE alongside other top stars like Rusev and Kurt Angle, leaving fans in shock.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had been looking to leave WWE for a while but had signed a new contract with the company only the year before. Thus the sudden release was even more unexpected, especially with them doing good work together with AJ Styles as The OC. Now, it has been reported by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are ready to move to a new promotion, and it's in the United States of America — Impact Wrestling.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to sign with Impact Wrestling following WWE

Ryan Satin has reported that Impact Wrestling have been 'heavily pursuing' Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows for some time now — with the intention of having the former WWE tag team appear on Slammiversary on 18th July. The advertisement for the event has even claimed that on Slammiversary the world of Impact Wrestling will change, with the advertisement featuring footage of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, alongside others who have also been released from WWE.

The report stated that Impact Wrestling have made a huge offer for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, with deals that would even allow them to compete in New Japan when that's possible again.

They are apparently close to finalizing the deals and Impact Wrestling's VP Scott D'Amore have a long history with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, with him playing a key role in their wrestling careers. Now, in their post-WWE career, it is not impossible that they are set to work together once more.