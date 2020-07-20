Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson say Vince McMahon stole their idea and used it on two other Superstars

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were two Superstars who were released in April due to WWE's COVID-19 budget cuts. After leaving Vince McMahon's WWE, Gallows and Anderson were in talks with many promotions and finally signed a deal with IMPACT Wrestling.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on Vince McMahon

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had a four-year run in the WWE. During their time in Vince McMahon's promotion, the duo won the Tag Team Championship twice.

After Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made their debut on IMPACT Wrestling, they aired their Talk N Shop podcast. On the show, the two wrestlers spoke about their time in WWE, the advice given to them, and the ideas they pitched to Vince McMahon.

Many WWE Superstars had advised Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson that the way to the top of the WWE is to have constant communication with Vince McMahon.

"People say, 'you should have gone into Vince's office more' and it's like, he doesn't want to see guys that he doesn't want in his office. He's just going to be annoyed. He wants AJ [Styles] in there because he wants to do something with AJ. Does he want Anderson and Gallows in there saying, 'do something with us'? no."

Looking back at their run, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson remembered a time when they made their way to Vince McMahon's office with ideas.

"We were in there a few times. I went in there one time with Big Cass and we had an idea and we wanted to get some heat on him outside of the backstage area and wanted to do something in the parking lot. We came up with something that I thought was pretty clever, I don't remember the logistics, but we trapped Cass in a car and were gonna beat the crap outta Enzo. 'Great, great, I love it, awesome.' We saw a very similar idea used on Raw the following week with two singles guys. That's what happens when you go in there and they're not looking to use you in that light. It happens a lot." (h/t Fightful)

