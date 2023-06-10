LWO member beats top free agent to qualify for Money in the Bank ladder match

SmackDown star and LWO member Santos Escobar qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match after beating a top free agent on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Tonight on the blue brand, Santos Escobar faced off against Mustafa Ali in a qualifying match for the Money in the Bank ladder match. Both superstars put on a pretty decent match. Ali brought the fight to Escobar, and it even looked like he might defeat Escobar and qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

However, Santos Escobar put away Ali after a hard-fought battle to establish his name on the match card for the premium live event, which is set to take place on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London.

After the match, the rest of the Latino World Order came out to celebrate with Santos Escobar as he looks set to make the most of this opportunity.

Escobar is the second LWO member to qualify for the MITB ladder match after Zelina Vega, who defeated Lacey Evans last week to head to London.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Ali, who has been a free agent following the Draft, has shown up in multiple promotions over the past few weeks. He was recently on NXT, where he seemingly forged a partnership with Tyler Bate and current North American champion Wes Lee.

