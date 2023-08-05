LWO member gets quick win over IYO SKY on WWE SmackDown

Current Miss Money in the Bank IYO SKY did not have a fruitful night during the latest episode of SmackDown. LWO member Zelina Vega picked up a massive win over the Genius of the Sky ahead of SummerSlam.

Tonight on SmackDown, IYO SKY and Bayley were guests on the Grayson Waller Effect. Midway through the segment, Shotzi's music hit, and her tank came out on the entrance ramp, but she was nowhere to be seen.

Shotzi then appeared behind Bayley and attacked her before chasing her away with a trimmer. Then the person sitting on Shotzi's tank revealed herself to be Zelina Vega.

The initial stages of the match saw SKY get the upper hand over Vega. As IYO climbed the top rope to hit her moonsault, Shotzi and Bayley's brawl spilled out into the entranceway. This distraction allowed Vega to take advantage and hit the Code Red for the win.

IYO SKY during her match against Zelina Vega

While this is a huge win for Zelina Vega, it remains to be seen what this loss will do for IYO's momentum. The star will look to cash in her briefcase at SummerSlam during the Triple Threat match between Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair.

