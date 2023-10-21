LWO might need to remove members to avoid getting killed off by WWE, warns legend (Exclusive)

WWE currently has a healthy number of factions, with the Latino World Order being among the more prominent groups. While speaking on the latest Smack Talk episode, Dutch Mantell speculated on LWO's future. He believes that the stable needs to get rid of a few members.

Ever since its revival by Rey Mysterio, LWO has noticeably been a large stable, with the group currently consisting of six full-time members following the recent return of Carlito. Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega are also in the stable that competes on WWE SmackDown.

Santos Escobar suffered a singles loss to Montez Ford on this week's episode, following which he was subjected to an attack until Carlito came out to make the save. Dutch Mantell reviewed the segment and took issue with LWO's size. He said:

"They were kind of getting a little warmed up. I think there are too many hanger-ons around the LWO that they don't really do anything with. But at least they are there, and let's see where they go with it. I wouldn't give up on them yet; I think there is still potential in that group. I do think there are too many of them." [From 19:05 to 19:33]

Mantell noted that with Rey Mysterio being distracted in a US title program with Logan Paul, LWO is in danger of losing steam on TV.

Dutch, though, added that there was a lot of promise within the faction and hoped WWE didn't outrightly bury them creatively after the quiet phase.

"He is (Rey being the leader), but he's got this other thing going on. So all the attention is going to go to that. But sometimes, these groups just have to survive through it. As long as Creative doesn't necessarily kill them off completely, they've still got life in them." [From 19:41 to 19:59]

Dutch Mantell highlights LA Knight's WWE success and ignites hope amongst LWO fans

LA Knight's recent rise to the WWE World Title picture is proof that every talent can revive their career in WWE. Dutch Mantell said there were many examples of superstars spending a relatively lean period before experiencing a resurgence.

Mantell, who has been in many wrestling locker rooms since the 1970s, said getting through certain tough times and waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike back on TV was important.

"Well, sometimes that's the way it goes, and you have to survive that and come out on the other side," continued Dutch. "We've seen it time and time and time again. We were just talking about LA Knight. He was done. And all of a sudden, he turns it around. But he had something to turn it around on; I don't know what the selling point on LWO is actually going to be? [From 20:21 to 20:48]

Dutch and SP3 further briefly discussed whether Escobar's long-awaited heel turn on Mysterio would put LWO back on the map.

