LWO pulls off unthinkable with massive WWE NXT win

The LWO just pulled off a massive win against a popular tag team on WWE NXT.

Ever since coming together several months ago, LWO has only grown in popularity. Despite the setbacks suffered recently, with Santos Escobar betraying them, and injuring Rey Mysterio, the LWO have still managed to move ahead and focus on their future goals.

Recently, LWO has been showing up in NXT for the past few weeks. Despite being SmackDown stars, two members of the LWO were also included in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament and their first round opponents were the popular NXT tag team, Chase U.

Just like LWO, Chase U has been going through a tough time ever since the financial scandal broke out. With everything going on, Riley Osborne replaced Andre Chase in this match.

Both teams brought the fight to each other in this epic encounter. It was a close match but in the end, the LWO prevailed when Cruz del Torro hit his signature Phoenix Splash to get the win for his team.

With this win, the LWO move one step closer towards winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. They will face Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the next round.

