Lyra Valkyria finally makes her highly anticipated NXT debut, secures a big win

On this week's episode of NXT, Lyra Valkyria made her highly-awaited in-ring debut as she faced Amari Miller in a singles match.

On a previous episode of NXT, Valkyria's debut was promoted with a video package. During the promo, she mentioned that according to legend, the Morrigan would take the form of a crow, and it would foretell who would be victorious in a battle.

Fast forward to this week's show, and Lyra seemed highly impressive in her debut match. The contest started with her delivering a series of big moves, including an arm drag, step-up enziguri, and dropkick.

Miller also had her moments in the match when she delivered a big senton. But Valkyria quickly got back on track and delivered a big Frog Splash for the three-count and the win.

For those unaware, Lyra Valkyria was formerly known as Aofie Valkyrie. She primarily wrestled for WWE's NXT UK brand in 2020 and 2021 before it was shut down.

With Valkyria's addition to the NXT roster, the current state of the brand's women's division looks better than ever, especially with the crowning of a new women's champion in Roxanne Perez.

