Lyra Valkyria fires serious shots at legendary former WWE champion ahead of Evolution 2

Former Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria is not messing around ahead of Evolution 2 in less than two weeks. Valkyria took a shot at a legendary star on social media.

The 28-year-old star faced Bayley last Monday on WWE RAW to determine the number one contender for Becky Lynch's Women's IC Title. The match ended in a draw after a rare double-pin occurred. It led to a massive brawl between the former partners, with multiple referees and officials needed to separate them.

One fan account on X, formerly known as Twitter, asked wrestling fans about the "good times" with Lyra and Bayley's picture together. They were supposed to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Lyra Valkyria reposted the image and seemingly took a shot at The Role Model for seemingly forgetting what they went through in the two months before WrestleMania.

"One of us does," Valyria tweeted.

Becky Lynch took out Bayley before WrestleMania 41 and replaced her as Lyra Valkyria's partner. The Irish ladies won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships before losing them back to The Judgment Day the following Monday on RAW.

The Man turned heel and attacked Valkyria, revealing that it was her who put The Role Model out of action. Lynch won the Women's Intercontinental Title at Money in the Bank, with Bayley returning and attacking her on June 9. However, she ghosted Valkyria during her time away from WWE.

Lyra Valkyria demanded Adam Pearce to reverse the decision

After the double-pin and brawl on RAW, Lyra Valkyria called out RAW General Manager Adam Pearce on social media. Valkyria presented evidence that she had Bayley on the mat for the three count, so Pearce needs to reverse the decision and give her the win.

"Clearly on top. Opponent clearly outwrestled and trapped beneath me. Tonight I earned the rematch i am due for MY Intercontinental Womens Championship. @ScrapDaddyAP Do the right thing," Valkyria tweeted.

It will be interesting to see what Pearce decides to do about the situation. All signs point to a possible triple threat match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Evolution 2.

