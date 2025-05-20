Lyra Valkyria gets 100% REAL on Becky Lynch replacing Bayley at WWE WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria had her WrestleMania 41 moment with a massive victory. However, her former partner, Bayley, was replaced by a returning Becky Lynch. The reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion has now opened up about the last-minute turn of events.

The hugger and Valkyria were scheduled to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in Las Vegas. However, Bayley was pulled from the contest due to a backstage attack from Becky Lynch. Later, The Man made her massive return and joined forces with her fellow Irish mate to defeat The Judgment Day stars.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, the RAW Superstar reflected on her 'Mania moment, noting it came at Bayley's expense. She found this unfortunate, as their tag team partnership had been strong.

Lyra Valkyria recognized Becky Lynch as a major inspiration for her wrestling journey, alongside The Role Model's considerable influence during the Four Horsewomen era in NXT.

"It came at the expense of Bayley, which is a bit sad because we clicked so well as a tag team. So it was genuinely hard to have my 'Mania moment come at an expense. Becky is a big part of the reason I started wrestling. But it was the era of the four horsewomen in NXT. It wasn't just Becky; Bayley was a massive influence as well. So it did kind of taint how great it was knowing it was coming at her expense," Valkyria said. [H/T: CVV]

You can watch the interview below:

WWE star Becky Lynch revealed she attacked Bayley after turning heel on Lyra Valkyria

On the RAW following WrestleMania 41, Big Time Becks and Valkyria lost their tag team title to Rodriguez and Morgan. After the championship bout, Becky Lynch betrayed the 28-year-old and attacked her.

During a promo on the April 28, 2025, edition of the Monday night show, The Man admitted that she was the one who attacked Bayley and replaced her at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

At the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event, Lyra Valkyria retained her Women's IC Championship against Becky Lynch. Meanwhile, fans have to wait and see for The Role Model's return to seek revenge on the former Women's World Champion.

