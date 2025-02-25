  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Lyra Valkyria
  • Lyra Valkyria gets attacked after her first Women's IC Title defense on WWE RAW

Lyra Valkyria gets attacked after her first Women's IC Title defense on WWE RAW

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 25, 2025 03:16 GMT
Lyra Valkyria is the first Women
Lyra Valkyria is the first Women's IC Champion (Image via WWE.com)

Lyra Valkyria defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Dakota Kai on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Both stars were attacked after the match by a potential new challenger for the title.

Ad

The Damage CTRL member earned the right to challenge for the title after defeating Ivy Nile in a qualifying match. The champion slammed her opponent on the mat but got dropped on the apron. Dakota Kai then wiped out Lyra Valkyria at ringside with a cannonball.

Lyra hit Kai with a delayed superplex, and the two stars traded shots in the ring. Dakota then hit her opponent with a scorpion kick and tried to go for the GTK, but Lyra reversed it into a cover. Valkyria hit her with a powerbomb and got a two-count.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lyra Valkyria caught Dakota Kai with a superkick after the latter came off the middle turnbuckle. Dakota hit her with a facewash in the corner and performed the Kairopractor for a two-count. The Damage CTRL member kicked Lyra in the corner, but Valkyria successfully performed a Nightwing and retained the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Ivy Nile then ambushed Dakota Kai on the entranceway and attacked Lyra in the ring while she was celebrating. It seems like the American Made member could be next in line for a title shot.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी