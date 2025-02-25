Lyra Valkyria gets attacked after her first Women's IC Title defense on WWE RAW

Lyra Valkyria defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Dakota Kai on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Both stars were attacked after the match by a potential new challenger for the title.

The Damage CTRL member earned the right to challenge for the title after defeating Ivy Nile in a qualifying match. The champion slammed her opponent on the mat but got dropped on the apron. Dakota Kai then wiped out Lyra Valkyria at ringside with a cannonball.

Lyra hit Kai with a delayed superplex, and the two stars traded shots in the ring. Dakota then hit her opponent with a scorpion kick and tried to go for the GTK, but Lyra reversed it into a cover. Valkyria hit her with a powerbomb and got a two-count.

Lyra Valkyria caught Dakota Kai with a superkick after the latter came off the middle turnbuckle. Dakota hit her with a facewash in the corner and performed the Kairopractor for a two-count. The Damage CTRL member kicked Lyra in the corner, but Valkyria successfully performed a Nightwing and retained the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Ivy Nile then ambushed Dakota Kai on the entranceway and attacked Lyra in the ring while she was celebrating. It seems like the American Made member could be next in line for a title shot.

