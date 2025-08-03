Lyra Valkyria makes awkwardly obvious botch at WWE SummerSlam

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 03, 2025 23:56 GMT
Lyra Valkyria is a former Women
Lyra Valkyria is a former Women's Intercontinental Champion [Image credits: star's and WWE's Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria is in action tonight against Becky Lynch at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. During the match, Valkyria made an awkward botch.

Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch have been in a heated feud since the latter turned on her friend on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41. The two have already faced each other in a singles match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank 2025, where Lynch emerged victorious.

Tonight, the two faced each other once again for the gold. Both women started the match strong, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. However, things turned in The Man's favor after she zip-tied her opponent's hands together. Big Time Becks then brutally assaulted Valkyria with several Kendo Sticks.

At one point in the bout, Lyra tried to turn things around in her favor, she hit several headbutts on Lynch, before hitting the latter with a belly-to-belly Suplex. Following this move, Valkyria's hands clearly came out of the zip tie. Even Michael Cole and Wade Barrett highlighted the same. However, the former WWE NXT star made an awkwardly obvious botch by putting her hands back into the zip tie.

Check out a fan footage of the botch below:

The match ultimately ended in Becky Lynch's favor, thanks to Bayley's interference.

