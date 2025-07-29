  • home icon
Lyra Valkyria makes a botch during her promo on WWE RAW before SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 29, 2025 02:06 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Lyra Valkyria had a bit of a rough night on WWE RAW promo-wise, but she still walked out fine in the end. However, she had a bit of a botch during her segment on the RAW before SummerSlam 2025.

Ahead of the big clash at SummerSlam 2025 against Becky Lynch, the Irish superstar Lyra Valkyria came out to promote her match. Wearing "Becky Stompers", she vowed to become the first-ever two-time Women's Intercontinental Champion.

She made a bit of a botch by stating that "in two weeks," she would return to RAW as the Champion. As it was the RAW before SummerSlam, it should have been one week. However, she quickly recovered from this.

After this, Becky Lynch's music hit, and she looked like she was coming out the normal way. However, Valkyria clearly anticipated this and turned around, hitting a sliding dropkick onto the Intercontinental Champion, who was outside the ring with a kendo stick.

She gave Lynch a kendo stick beating, but wound up receiving it herself as well.

It's going to be interesting to see what happens at SummerSlam 2025, as Valkyria losing means she can't challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship again. There will be no DQs or count-outs at SummerSlam 2025.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

