Lyra Valkyria makes NXT return to help former rival from brutal assault

Lyra Valkyria just made her return to NXT. She showed up to help her former rival from a two on one attack on the developmental brand.

When Tatum Paxley returned to NXT, she started stalking Lyra Valkyria and tried to befriend her. She helped out Lyra during her matches and attacked anyone who got in her way. However, Tatum turned on Lyra after she lost the NXT Women's Championship, thus putting an end to their friendship.

While Valkyria moved onto RAW, Tatum Paxley continued her stalking ways and tried to align herself with Wendy Choo. However, Wendy attacked her from behind a couple of weeks ago. This weekend on NXT No Mercy, Tatum returned the favor and assaulted Wendy Choo from behind.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Paxley went one-on-one against TNA wrestler Rosemary. After a hard fought battle, Paxley picked up the win. This didn't sit well with Wendy Choo and she attacked Paxley following the match. Before things could get worse, Lyra made her return to NXT and chased away Wendy Choo and Rosemary. Tatum was excited to see her former friend and they hugged each other in the ring.

It remains to be seen if Lyra Valkyria will continue to make more regular appearances on NXT in the future.

