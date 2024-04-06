Lyra Valkyria names four dream WWE opponents (Exclusive)

Lyra Valkyria recently revealed which wrestlers she would like to face in WWE singles matches one day.

Valkyria joined WWE in 2020 after making her name on the independent scene around Europe. The 27-year-old's biggest accomplishment so far came when she defeated fellow Irish star Becky Lynch to win the NXT Women's Championship. She also briefly feuded with Rhea Ripley in 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Valkyria named Lynch and Ripley as people she wants to face again. She also mentioned Bayley and Charlotte Flair as dream opponents:

"Becky, Rhea, Charlotte, Bayley," Valkyria said. "Any of those would be incredible." [1:21 – 1:26]

Lyra Valkyria reflects on her rapid WWE rise

Lyra Valkyria reflects on her rapid WWE rise

During her first two years in WWE, Lyra Valkyria mostly performed for the NXT UK brand. She became a permanent member of the NXT roster in December 2022, 10 months before her statement-making title win over her hero Becky Lynch.

After a whirlwind 18 months, Valkyria admits it is "insane" when she stands across the ring from established WWE stars:

"It does move so fast. It's crazy. You dream about stepping into the ring against some of these women that you're watching, coming up the whole time, and then suddenly you are across the ring from them, and then it's no longer like, 'What if this happens?' Then it's just, 'Well, I gotta see what I got right here right now and prove myself now.' It's insane." [1:43 – 2:00]

Valkyria added that she is proof that anyone can achieve their dreams with the right mindset and work ethic.

How would you book Lyra Valkyria? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

