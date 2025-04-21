Lyra Valkyria receives a new nickname from Becky Lynch following a shocking win at WWE WrestleMania 41

Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch shockingly overcame the odds at WWE WrestleMania 41 when they dethroned Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, The Man gave the Women's Intercontinental Champion a new name after their win in Las Vegas.

Becky Lynch shocked the world when she returned to the Stamford-based promotion and teamed up with Lyra Valkyria against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The win shocked many, as no one expected The Man to return to WWE at WrestleMania 41 and for Valkyria to become a double champion within a year on Monday Night RAW.

In an exclusive with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on WrestleMania Recap, Big Time Backs and the Women's Intercontinental Champion addressed their win. During this, Lynch gave Valkyria a new name in the promotion and called her 'Lyra 2 Belts' for holding two titles on the red brand.

"Look at this, champ champ. Lyra 2 Belts. Lyra 2 Belts!" Lynch said. (From 44:36 to 44:44)

Why did Becky Lynch help Lyra Valkyria at WWE WrestleMania 41?

In 2023, Becky Lynch had a program with Lyra Valkyria after The Man won the NXT Championship and frequently appeared on the developmental brand. Later, Big Time Becks put the rising star over as she lost the title to Valkyria.

Last year, The Man crossed paths with Lyra Valkyria when she was moved to Monday Night RAW during the annual draft. However, Lynch went on a hiatus, and Valkyria made history in the promotion as the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Unfortunately, she crossed paths with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and Bayley stepped up for the champion. On Saturday, during the countdown for WrestleMania 41, The Role Model was attacked backstage, and Lyra Valkyria needed a new partner for Sunday if she wanted to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

The Man was the perfect choice for Lyra Valkyria due to their history, and Big Time Becks had issues with Liv Morgan on the red brand before her hiatus. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the new champions on Monday Night RAW.

