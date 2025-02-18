Lyra Valkyria's first challenger for the Women's Intercontinental Title confirmed on WWE RAW

A #1 contender's match was held on the latest episode of WWE RAW to determine Lyra Valkyria's first challenger for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. The competitors were Dakota Kai and Ivy Nile.

The American Made member dumped her opponent to the floor and delivered a kick. She then slammed her leg on the apron, targeting Kai's knee. Dakota hit a series of strikes, a punch, a clothesline, a dropkick, and a facewash in the corner. She did another running facewash and performed the Kairopractor but only got a two-count.

Dakota Kai kicked Ivy Nile on the top rope, and the latter performed a powerbomb. Nile went for an ankle lock, but Kai reached the ropes. The two stars exchanged kicks, and Ivy slammed the Damage CTRL member on the mat for a two-count.

Ivy Nile suplexed Dakota Kai and hit a scorpion kick. Lyra Valkyria was at ringside watching the match. Ivy went for the ankle lock again and got spiked head-first on the mat with a stomp. Kai hit the GTK and won the match. She will challenge Lyra for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

The two stars met in the finals of the tournament for the same title, and now Dakota Kai will be Lyra Valkyria's first challenger.

