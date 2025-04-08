  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bayley
  • Lyra Valkyria scores huge title match win; veteran opponent teases heel turn

Lyra Valkyria scores huge title match win; veteran opponent teases heel turn

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 08, 2025 01:28 GMT
Lyra Valkyria competed on RAW (Image via WWE.com)
Lyra Valkyria competed on RAW (Image via WWE.com)

Lyra Valkyria defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley on the latest episode of WWE RAW. A heel turn was teased at the end of the match.

Ad

The two stars made multiple pin attempts when the match started. The WWE veteran nailed the champion with a knee to the face. They traded shots and Lyra hit The Role Model with a few uppercuts, a dropkick, and a suplex for a two-count. Valkyria locked her opponent in a submission hold and Bayley dropped to the floor.

Lyra Valkyria nailed her with a dropkick and hit a diving crossbody in the ring for a two-count. Bayley locked the IC Champion in a half Boston Crab but the latter escaped. The veteran stunned Lyra and rocked her with a baseball slide kick outside. The Role Model went for a suicide dive but crashed onto the floor.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Valkyria tried to hit her with another dropkick but got slammed on the floor with a Bayley-to Belly. The WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion hit Lyra with a running knee and sent her into the corner with a sunset flip bomb.

Ad

Bayley locked Lyra Valkyria in a Boston Crab but the latter rolled her up and won the match. Lyra wanted to shake her hand after the bout, but she rejected her and tried to leave the ring, seemingly teasing a heel turn.

However, Bayley changed her mind, got back into the ring, and hugged Lyra. It remains to be seen whether The Role Model will eventually betray Valkyria during their stint as a tag team.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी