Lyra Valkyria shares cryptic post following Becky Lynch assault on WWE RAW

A returning Becky Lynch shocked the world by teaming up with Lyra Valkyria at WWE WrestleMania 41 and winning the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, the duo lost the titles immediately on the RAW after Mania, and The Man turned on Lyra after the loss. The inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion shared a cryptic post on her Instagram after RAW.

Ad

Lyra Valkyria was supposed to team up with Bayley to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Titles. Unfortunately, during the Night 1 pre-show, Bayley was attacked and taken out, leaving Lyra without a partner.

After Becky's betrayal on RAW, the Women's Intercontinental Champion shared pictures from WrestleMania in Vegas, but noticeably didn't include any of the former Women's World Champion in her Instagram post.

Ad

Trending

It will be interesting to see what happens in the feud in the coming weeks on the red brand, and if Becky Lynch will go after Lyra Valkyria's Women's IC Title.

Becky Lynch breaks social media silence after heel turn

The Man made her shocking return to WWE programming after a long absence at The Grandest Stage of Them All on the weekend.

Ad

While fans were glad to have Lynch back on RAW, she shocked them by turning heel, attacking Lyra after they lost the titles back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Soon after, Becky took to Instagram to share a backstage picture of herself looking very serious.

Fans are excited to have Becky Lynch back on WWE programming. It'll be interesting to see what she does with her new heel persona in the future, and if she continues to feud with Valkyria or moves on to other storylines.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More