Lyra Valkyria shares cryptic post following Becky Lynch assault on WWE RAW

A returning Becky Lynch shocked the world by teaming up with Lyra Valkyria at WWE WrestleMania 41 and winning the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, the duo lost the titles immediately on the RAW after Mania, and The Man turned on Lyra after the loss. The inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion shared a cryptic post on her Instagram after RAW.
Lyra Valkyria was supposed to team up with Bayley to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Titles. Unfortunately, during the Night 1 pre-show, Bayley was attacked and taken out, leaving Lyra without a partner.
After Becky's betrayal on RAW, the Women's Intercontinental Champion shared pictures from WrestleMania in Vegas, but noticeably didn't include any of the former Women's World Champion in her Instagram post.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the feud in the coming weeks on the red brand, and if Becky Lynch will go after Lyra Valkyria's Women's IC Title.
Becky Lynch breaks social media silence after heel turn
The Man made her shocking return to WWE programming after a long absence at The Grandest Stage of Them All on the weekend.
While fans were glad to have Lynch back on RAW, she shocked them by turning heel, attacking Lyra after they lost the titles back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Soon after, Becky took to Instagram to share a backstage picture of herself looking very serious.
Fans are excited to have Becky Lynch back on WWE programming. It'll be interesting to see what she does with her new heel persona in the future, and if she continues to feud with Valkyria or moves on to other storylines.