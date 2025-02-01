Lyra Valkyria suffers embarrassing wardrobe botch in debut Royal Rumble match

Lyra Valkyria is the Women's Intercontinental Champion and was making her debut at the Royal Rumble this year. The former NXT star has already made an impression on WWE RAW but her debut wasn't what she expected as she had to deal with an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction as she was grappling with IYO SKY.

Valkyria tried to sort out the issue herself, but after a few seconds, it was apparent that she would be unable to salvage the situation without assistance. She had to roll off camera and out of the ring so that someone could come and help her with the unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

Luckily WWE was able to keep the camera off her so she was able to get back in the match and continue the way it was planned.

The Royal Rumble often causes some issues for female stars and the Women's Intercontinental Champion wasn't the only one who has suffered this kind of botch. However, she was able to react quickly enough and official Aja Smith was on hand to ensure that she was able to sort out the issue and remain a part of the match.

It will be an interesting story if Lyra is able to go on to win the Royal Rumble match and push to become a dual champion at WrestleMania 41.

