"Sorry pal" - WWE Superstar criticizes former gimmick whilst recruiting models for Max Dupri

Max Dupri might be scouting for the next member of Maximum Male Models, but it appears some people shouldn't even apply.
Maximum Male Models is a new group that was recently introduced on WWE SmackDown and led by Max Dupri (formerly known as LA Knight in NXT and Eli Drake in IMPACT Wrestling). His clients are Ma.çé, the former Mace, and Mån.sôör, the former Mansoor.
After showing off the "Tennis Collection" Friday night on SmackDown, Dupri opened up applications for Maximum Male Models so he could add to the ranks of his stable. However, it appears that Ma.çé has a strict rule for people applying.
Ma.çé took to social media to say that no one named Dio can work with Maximum Male Models. Tweeting out:
"Sorry pal, nobody named dio is going to work out in maximum male models," Ma.çé wrote.
If you don't get the joke, Ma.çé's name when he was a commentator on WWE RAW was Dio Madden.
Max Dupri is getting catfished on his Maximum Male Model search
This afternoon, Max Dupri began his search for the next Maximum Male Model on social media. But little did Dupri know that he was being catfished in the process. The SmackDown star brought up the profile of someone named "Santosh," but it was quickly pointed out by The Wrestling Winedown podcast that Dupri was being catfished.
The picture actually belongs to Brazilian fashion model Marlon Teixeira.
While things don't seem to be going too smoothly for Dupri so far, hopefully, things will turn around for him as he continues his search for the next Maximum Male Model.
The verdict is still out on whether Maximum Male Models will be a successful stable on WWE SmackDown or not. But if anyone can make something like this work, it will most likely be the former LA Knight.
