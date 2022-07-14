"Sorry pal" - WWE Superstar criticizes former gimmick whilst recruiting models for Max Dupri

Max Dupri might be scouting for the next member of Maximum Male Models, but it appears some people shouldn't even apply.

Maximum Male Models is a new group that was recently introduced on WWE SmackDown and led by Max Dupri (formerly known as LA Knight in NXT and Eli Drake in IMPACT Wrestling). His clients are Ma.çé, the former Mace, and Mån.sôör, the former Mansoor.

After showing off the "Tennis Collection" Friday night on SmackDown, Dupri opened up applications for Maximum Male Models so he could add to the ranks of his stable. However, it appears that Ma.çé has a strict rule for people applying.

Ma.çé took to social media to say that no one named Dio can work with Maximum Male Models. Tweeting out:

"Sorry pal, nobody named dio is going to work out in maximum male models," Ma.çé wrote.

If you don't get the joke, Ma.çé's name when he was a commentator on WWE RAW was Dio Madden.

ma.çé @MACEtheWRESTLER Max Dupri @MaxDupri



Dioderyck?? DIODERYCK?! How do you even SAY this name?! It was almost a yes, but to make it here you need a simple name like Ma.çé and Mån.sôör .



And is that a gaming chair? Maximum Male Models doesn’t play games.

Forget it.



MaximumMalesModels.com Next up: DioderyckDioderyck?? DIODERYCK?! How do you even SAY this name?! It was almost a yes, but to make it here you need a simple name like Ma.çé and Mån.sôör .And is that a gaming chair? Maximum Male Models doesn’t play games.Forget it. Next up: DioderyckDioderyck?? DIODERYCK?! How do you even SAY this name?! It was almost a yes, but to make it here you need a simple name like Ma.çé and Mån.sôör . And is that a gaming chair? Maximum Male Models doesn’t play games. Forget it.MaximumMalesModels.com https://t.co/RKp7oQl9VK sorry pal, nobody named dio is going to work out in maximum male models. twitter.com/maxdupri/statu… sorry pal, nobody named dio is going to work out in maximum male models. twitter.com/maxdupri/statu…

Max Dupri is getting catfished on his Maximum Male Model search

This afternoon, Max Dupri began his search for the next Maximum Male Model on social media. But little did Dupri know that he was being catfished in the process. The SmackDown star brought up the profile of someone named "Santosh," but it was quickly pointed out by The Wrestling Winedown podcast that Dupri was being catfished.

The picture actually belongs to Brazilian fashion model Marlon Teixeira.

While things don't seem to be going too smoothly for Dupri so far, hopefully, things will turn around for him as he continues his search for the next Maximum Male Model.

Wrestling Winedown @wwdcast Max Dupri @MaxDupri



This is Santosh



Friends used to call him Stanosh



His mom dressed him in osh

kosh B gosh



But now it looks like he fell victim to land mosh or maybe a fan botch.



It’s a no from me, Santosh



MaximumMaleModels.com Next up:This is SantoshFriends used to call him StanoshHis mom dressed him in oshkosh B goshBut now it looks like he fell victim to land mosh or maybe a fan botch.It’s a no from me, Santosh Next up:This is SantoshFriends used to call him StanoshHis mom dressed him in osh kosh B goshBut now it looks like he fell victim to land mosh or maybe a fan botch.It’s a no from me, SantoshMaximumMaleModels.com https://t.co/h0j0F2fe9o I believe you are getting catfished twitter.com/maxdupri/statu… I believe you are getting catfished twitter.com/maxdupri/statu…

The verdict is still out on whether Maximum Male Models will be a successful stable on WWE SmackDown or not. But if anyone can make something like this work, it will most likely be the former LA Knight.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like the Maximum Male Model stable? Yes No 0 votes so far