Ma.çé snaps back at released WWE Superstar

The Maximum Male Models might be new to the WWE RAW roster, but Ma.çé isn't looking to make any new friends.

Ma.çé is one of the top users of social media on the company's roster and has used it as a way to get over with the WWE Universe even without consistently being featured on weekly programming.

In a recent example, The Maximum Male Model took to social media to show off by wearing a Big Damo T-shirt while working out in the gym, tweeting out:

"best looking owner of a @DamoMackle shirt. yeah I said it.," Ma.çé rotew.

For those unaware, Big Damo is the former Killian Dain and the husband of current RAW Superstar Nikki Cross. When Damo saw the tweet, he couldn't help but take a jab back at the WWE Superstar, tweeting out:

"I like how you're pretending to work out," Killian Dain wrote.

Ma.çé didn't let this insult stand for long as he snapped back at the former member of SAnitY, tweeting back:

"the ugly need something to strive for. they must think beauty is attainable," Ma.çé wrote in response via a quote tweet.

Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain will face AEW's Jon Moxley next month in Dublin

While some fans are hopeful that Killian Dain and Eric Young will return to WWE soon to reunite with Nikki Cross and reform SAnitY, Dain is pretty busy on the independent circuit right now.

It was recently announced that Dain would step into the ring with former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on March 18 in Dublin at ScrapperMania 7.

It's likely that Dain won't be returning to RAW or SmackDown until this matchup takes place, as the company usually frowns upon inter-promotional matches like this for their contracted talents.

