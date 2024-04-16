Mace reveals little-known WWE fact

Former WWE star Mace recently disclosed details about the way the company alternates titles between live events and televised shows.

It is well known that many wrestling promotions allow title holders to travel with their championship belts. Wrestlers including Bruno Sammartino and Chris Jericho have even lost their titles while on the road.

Appearing on Maven Huffman's YouTube channel, Mace revealed a little-known fact that WWE uses two versions of every title:

"What they do is they have one that you carry around in your bag and it gets banged up and it might not be the prettiest version of the belt. Not for TV. That's for the unwashed masses to watch! After that, you have the TV version, which is shined up and polished real nice. Got the nice side plates on it." [1:52 – 2:11]

Mace, real name Brennan Williams, wrestled for WWE between 2016 and 2023. He is best known for being part of the Maximum Male Models and RETRIBUTION factions.

Mace addresses WWE's contrasting payments

During his seven years with the company, Mace noticed that some superstars would get removed from untelevised shows if their merchandise numbers increased.

The former football player implied that the strategy likely came down to finances:

"If you were working a lot of house shows, if you were on TV every week, if you were on every pay-per-view, and if you were selling a lot of t-shirts, something that happened pretty frequently is all of a sudden you stopped going on house shows," Mace said. [6:32 – 6:43]

In the same interview, Mace and his tag team partner Mansoor revealed which superstars replaced The Undertaker as the locker room leader.

What do you make of champions using different titles at live events compared to TV? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

