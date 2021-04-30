Macho Man's role in WWE Hall of Famer's release from WCW revealed

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly recently opened up about her release from WCW and how she signed with WWE a week later. Molly Holly also revealed that the late Macho Man Randy Savage played an inadvertent role in her release when he stopped showing up to WCW.

Molly Holly is a two-time WWE Women's Champion and a Hall of Famer, while Randy Savage is one of the most recognizable icons in professional wrestling. Back in the late 90s, Holly debuted in WCW as one of Savage's valets.

Speaking on Sean Waltman's podcast, Pro Wrestling 4 Life, Molly Holly said that after Savage left, WCW didn't really have anything for her because they did not have a women's division. Since she was brought in as a manager, there was nothing else for her to do after Savage stopped showing up:

"Macho Man had left... either left WCW or stopped going. I'm not sure. I was brought on by Macho Man and then all of a sudden he wasn't there so they were looking at me like 'wait a minute, you're Macho Man's friend and he's not here so what are we doing with you?'" said Holly. "So they just didn't issue the second year of my contract. There was no women's division. I wasn't 'in' with anybody. Nobody said 'I want her as my manager.'"

Molly Holly on training at the Power Plant until her WCW release

After Randy Savage left/stopped going to WCW, Molly Holly said that she just hung around the WCW Power Plant, working out, until her release about six months later. She ended up signing with WWE a week after being released by WCW:

"I was at the Power Plant, pretty much what they did was they brought me to the Power Plant, I trained a bunch of the Nitro girls and then I just did squats with Palumbo and Jindrak, Elix Skipper and... I just hung out at the Power Plant and worked out, I did squats all day," added Holly. "So finally after doing that for like six months, JJ Dillon called me and he's like, 'We're not going to issue the second year of your contract.' I said, 'When can I go and work somewhere else?' He asked where and I was like, 'the WWF' and he's like, 'You can right now.' So the next week I got a job in the WWF."

