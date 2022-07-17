"It was electric out there" – SmackDown Superstar acknowledges Theory's star power in WWE

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss recently agreed that some fans were chanting for Theory during their matchup on SmackDown.

The two breakout performers competed in a singles contest this week. However, the bout ended abruptly as Mr. Money in the Bank hit Madcap with the briefcase, which led to the former being disqualified.

Speaking with Megan Morant on SmackDown Lowdown, Moss mentioned that the atmosphere was electric during his match with Theory. He noted that the 24-year-old took the easy way out by hitting him with the briefcase.

Here's what Moss had to say:

Listen, I'll mix it up with that punk Theory any day of the week. It was electric out there. WWE Universe, half of them were chanting for Madcap, and I admit, half of them were chanting for Theory. I get it, he's got potential. But he took the easy way out tonight. He grabbed that briefcase and hit me with it."

The SmackDown star also made it clear that he would take down the rookie in their next potential meeting:

"He took the DQ loss just so he could walk out and hold his head high," Moss stated. "I sent him packing and if he wants to come back, he's gona get the same thing again and again because Madcap, I'm just built different." (From 3:00 - 3:41)

You can watch the full interview here:

Paul Heyman met Theory on WWE SmackDown

The Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief Paul Heyman came face-to-face with Theory this week on SmackDown. The upstart was in an interview segment with Kayla Braxton when Heyman came face-to-face with him.

The Wiseman asked him not to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. He instead offered to work with The Tribal Chief to schedule a high-profile matchup against Theory at a later time.

The 24-year-old had his plans and said he would cash in at the first opportunity. He even offered Heyman a chance to be his Wiseman after potentially winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Do you think Theory will cash in the contract at SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

