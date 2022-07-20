"Are you looking at my eye?" - WWE Superstar opens up about how he became friends with Riddle

Riddle is seemingly one of the most popular men in the WWE locker room.

The Original Bro has been on quite the run on RAW over the past year as part of the RK-Bro tag team alongside Randy Orton. But with The Viper currently on the shelf with a back injury, Riddle has been able to shine on his own as one of the company's most popular superstars.

Madcap Moss was a recent guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the interview, Moss told a funny story about how he and The Original Bro became friends.

"I think if I remember correctly, what really won Riddle over was I have a thing with my eye where when I look this way, it doesn't track properly," Madcap Moss revealed. "It kind of moves up, and most people don't even notice it. But it's something that I pretend to be super self-conscious of. But at the same time, I point it out all the time. So I was just looking at Riddle from across the locker room where he was looking at me, and I looked over at him and said, are you looking at my eye? What are you doing, man? And he just lost it right there."

Riddle will look to get his revenge against Seth "Freakin" Rollins at SummerSlam

Randy Orton being out for an undetermined amount of time has reportedly changed a lot of WWE's creative plans throughout the summer. It was made official yesterday that his tag team partner will face off against Seth "Freakin" Rollins at SummerSlam on July 30.

This is only their second televised match against each other. The first match took place back in February on WWE RAW when The Original Bro defeated Rollins by disqualification.

