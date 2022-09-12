"She was one of the originals" - Madcap Moss wants to see former WWE Superstar return to the company

Madcap Moss has declared that he would like to see his girlfriend, former WWE Superstar Emma, return to the company.

Emma, now known as Tenille Dashwood, was released from her WWE contract in October 2017. Since then, she has emerged as a standout in the women's wrestling scene in promotions like Ring of Honor and IMPACT. She even appeared on All Elite Wrestling's All Out pay-per-view in 2019.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that her contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired on August 22. Dashwood also tweeted out the definition of the phrase 'free agent,' adding credence to the report.

Madcap Moss recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he said that he hopes to see the former IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I may be accused of being a bit biased, as we are dating but I would love to see Tenille Dashwood back in WWE — Emma, formerly known as Emma and I would love to see — I think she’s got a lot to offer and I think she was one of the originals that helped put the women’s division on the map… I think she’s great in the ring too and I would love to see her come back.” [h/t POST Wrestling]

Madcap's last TV appearance came in the pre-show of Clash at the Castle, where he teamed up with Street Profits to defeat Alpha Academy and Austin Theory.

WWE has seen a raft of former employees return to the company

Madcap Moss has stated that he would like to see Tenille Dashwood in WWE again. This is likelier than ever now as under the company's new regime, many former superstars have made their return to the promotion.

One of the first major decisions Triple H made with his new position of power was to bring Dakota Kai, who was released earlier this year. Kai returned on SummerSlam and teamed up with returning superstars Bayley and IYO SKY.

Over the next week or so, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett made their surprise returns to the company. They were followed by popular former NXT faction Hit Row (without Swerve Strickland, who is currently with AEW). The next name to make a return was Johnny Gargano, and the latest addition to this list is former Universal Champion Braun Strowman

.

With rumors circling about the likes of Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Bray Wyatt making a return to out TV screens, it remains to be seen who the next big return to the promotion will be.

Do you want to see Emma return to the promotion? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his real thoughts about babyface Brock Lesnar here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil