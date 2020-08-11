Madusa comments on use of female dancers on RAW Underground

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) has called out WWE for their use of female dancers during last week's RAW Underground segments during Monday Night RAW.

The former WWE Women's Champion took to her official Twitter account to question why WWE used the provocative female dancers during the RAW Underground segments, especially during a period of time in which the company is heavily promoting the success of the "Women's Evolution":

"SO? We are bringing back half naked women in the same breath of promoting the evolution and equality of women? Yes this is entertainment yes this is a skit yes this is acting yes these are wrestlers why resort to women sexually dancing opening a show? Why not Men in speedos?"

Yes this is entertainment yes this is a skit yes this is acting yes these are wrestlers why resort to women sexually dancing opening a show? Why not Men in speedos? https://t.co/y4L8XbadKN — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) August 10, 2020

Former WWE Superstar and producer Lance Storm responded to Madusa's tweet, agreeing with the WWE Hall of Famer's point. Storm also suggested that if the company insists on having dancers during the RAW Underground segments, then they should include both genders:

I agree with your point completely. I will pop huge tonight though if they do a women’s Underground and have 3 Chip and Dale type dancers. If you’re going to do eye candy and least do it for everyone. #equality — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 10, 2020

RAW Underground made its debut on WWE television last week on Monday Night RAW. The concept was introduced by the returning Shane McMahon, who returned to WWE television for the first time in almost ten months.

It has been rumored that RAW Underground is the brainchild of Shane McMahon and had also been compared to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. During RAW Underground segments, WWE Superstars compete in "fights" on a ring canvas without any turnbuckles or ring ropes.

The segments are also shot inside of a room at the WWE Performance Center, which is purposely dark and dimly lit. This is to give the RAW Underground segments a "legitimate" and "gritty" look when WWE Superstars are having their 'worked shoot' style bouts.

The main feature of RAW Underground is that WWE Superstars compete in an environment and style not usually seen on WWE television. Superstars face off in Mixed Martial Art/shoot style "fights". The official in charge of the bouts is dressed similarly to a UFC official, in which their attire is all black, wearing surgical gloves.

The only way to win a "fight" during RAW Underground so far is by knockout or submission.

What are your thoughts on Madusa's comments about the use of female dancers during the RAW Underground segments? Should WWE continue to use female dancers on RAW Underground going forward?