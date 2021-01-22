Madusa makes a request to WWE on Twitter

In her latest tweet, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa asked the company to grant her a retirement match and added that she isn't getting any younger.

Madusa responded to a tweet posted by WWE's official Twitter handle, in which a question was asked to the fans:

"Who would they want to see make a return at the Royal Rumble?"

Madusa chimed in with a question of her own to WWE. She asked the company when are they giving her a retirement match, and dubbed herself as a "Golden Era Hall of Famer". Check out the tweet below:

Well you know what? One can only scream on top of the mountain for so long and so loud… When are you going to give one of your golden era Hall of Famer‘s a freaking retirement match? Just putting it out there. After this I’m done. I mean really I’m not getting any younger 🙄😂 https://t.co/TQIR3bqlb0 — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) January 22, 2021

Madusa was a controversial figure in pro-wrestling, back in the 90s

Madusa, also known as Alundra Blayze, is one of the most successful WWE Women's Champions in history. She ruled the company's female division during the mid-90s and won the belt on three separate occasions. After a two-year stint with WWE in 1993-95, Madusa signed a contract with WCW in December 1995. She took the WWE Women's title with her to the promotion as well.

On the December 18 edition of Nitro, Maduss dumped the belt in a trash can, in one of the most iconic visuals in pro-wrestling history. Here's what Madusa had to say about the moment, and how it wasn't a good idea, in her chat with Eric Bischoff.

“What did you hear? Do you know what I went through, Eric? I went through c**p. That was the defining moment for everybody for twenty years. I had to live with that. It ruined me. Basically. I never did an interview for wrestling or went to a wrestling signing. This is the second or third podcast that I’ve ever done since I retired. I’ve only done two signings since I retired. That’s it. That’s it. I’m doing my third one in my who retirement since 2001 in November. Besides AXXESS and WrestleMania.” said Madusa.

Madusa has been brought back to WWE TV on various occasions since that infamous night on Nitro. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Back in 2019, she defeated Candice Michelle to win the 24/7 title and later sold it to fellow Hall of Famer, Ted Dibiase.

If WWE ends up giving Madusa a retirement match, who should be her final opponent according to you? Sound off!