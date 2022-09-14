"He had a huge impact on my career" – Wrestling veteran credits WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes for his big push (Exclusive)

Former NWA United States Champion Magnum T.A. recently spoke about how wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes gave him the first mega push of his career.

The American Dream was a creative visionary who helped shape the wrestling landscape. He spent years as an active competitor, then as a booker, and continued sporadic appearances in the ring. A former three-time world champion, The Son of a Plumber worked for all major companies such as WWE, WCW, NWA, Jim Crockett Promotions, and TNA.

Magnum T.A. was on the UnSKripted podcast this week, where he spoke about the most influential wrestlers of his career. He mentioned that Dusty was the single biggest reason for his success back in the 80s.

"Well, Dusty would have to be the most influential, period. He's the one that opened the gate to the greatest push that anybody could ever wanna have in the business for me. So, our friendship, our relationship, our professional relationship was second to none. He had a huge impact on my career."

Magnum also credited former wrestler and booker Bill Dundee for helping him come up with his character.

Early on, Bill Dundee, when he was a booker in Mid-South. He was the one that enabled me to develop the Magnum character and come out of my own skin, find a place I was comfortable with. I credit him greatly because he's the one that gave me the chops, seeing the mindset and the things that I needed when I came to work for Crockett. [From 17:50 - 18:50]

You can watch the full video here:

Dusty Rhodes is a bonafide WWE Hall of Famer

The legendary Dusty Rhodes was immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2007. Other inductees included "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Nick Bockwinkel, Mr. Fuji, The Sheik, Jim Ross and the Wild Samoans.

In an emotional speech, his two sons and WWE stars Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes honored the legacy of their father, proclaiming him as the greatest talker in the history of the business.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes takes his rightful place among the immortals as he is inducted into the 2007 WWE Hall of Fame "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes takes his rightful place among the immortals as he is inducted into the 2007 WWE Hall of Fame https://t.co/13lkYpsJ4X

During his acceptance speech, Dusty spoke about the hard times, mentioning that he was looking forward to turning the hard times into good times. He was thankful for his two sons, and above all, he thanked the fans for supporting him throughout his time in the business.

What do you think about the American Dream? Sound off in the comment section below.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA