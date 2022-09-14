'He got to take the path I was starting to take' - Pro wrestling legend claims he would have loved to face WWE megastar Stone Cold Steve Austin (Exclusive)

NWA legend Magnum T.A. drew comparisons between his gimmick and Stone Cold Steve Austin in a recent Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive. The pro wrestling icon even stated how much he'd have loved to face The Texas Rattlesnake.

Magnum T.A. is considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Unfortunately, a car accident cut his career short. The man's love for the business has never waned, and as the Content Manager of Sportskeeda Wrestling, it was an honor to have him on our platform.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone, Magnum T.A. stated how Stone Cold Steve Austin got to perfect a gimmick he first popularized. This is a reference to the boss vs. employee feud that Austin would wage with Mr. McMahon many years later.

"As ironic as it is, the guy that I'd have loved to work with is Stone Cold. Because he got to take the path that I was starting and take it to a whole different millennium. Because when I had the deal with Nikita and Bob Geigel strips me of the US title, Bob Geigel is the president of the NWA. So this young babyface, Magnum TA, knocks out the President of the NWA (...) wasn't something that happened on a regular basis back then." (25.32 - 26.11)

Stone Cold Steve Austin was unique because he was neither a babyface nor a heel. His character can be best described as being that of a tweener. Magnum T.A. drew parallels to his moniker but admitted that Austin did take it to the next level.

"But they were trying to let me get off on the edge and be this kinda heel, babyface, lone wolf attitude guy. And Steve got to do all that. He got to take it, twist the knob off, throw it up against the wall, say, here, cya. I really enjoyed watching his work, what he did. He's so great on the mic. Just a good guy." (26.12 - 26.39)

Check out the entire conversation right here:

Stone Cold Steve Austin is a huge fan of old-school wrestling

Our Senior Editor, Bill Apter, had a chance to speak to Stone Cold Steve Austin leading up to Ric Flair's last match. Austin is a big fan of the legends that paved the path before him. In the interview above, he paid tribute to both the Nature Boys - Buddy Rogers and Ric Flair. A treat if you're a true pro wrestling fan.

Please embed the video and backlink to this article if you carry it in your esteemed publication.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh