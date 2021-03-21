NXT Championship match announced as the main event of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 

NXT will be presenting its second TakeOver of the year three weeks from now, right before WrestleMania. The main event for NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver has now been confirmed. Karrion Kross will challenge Finn Balor for the NXT Championship.

The TakeOver during WrestleMania week is usually NXT's biggest event of the year. Stand & Deliver is a two-night event, and WWE clearly hopes to attract as many viewers as possible to the show.

On its Twitter page, NXT officially announced that Kross and Balor will compete in the main event of Night 2.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will take place on April 7 and 8, making it the first-ever two-night NXT TakeOver. The first night will be airing on television on USA Network, while the second night will be available to stream on Peacock.

The rivalry between Kross and Balor has been building since the dawn of the new year after the former returned from injury. The Herald of Doomsday was forced to relinquish the NXT Championship just a few after he defeated Keith Lee for the title.

Since his return to the third brand, Kross has made it very clear that he will be coming after the NXT Championship. Now, he'll finally have his chance to win the title back at Stand & Deliver.

The first night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will feature the NXT Women's Championship

Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez

Io Shirai has held the NXT Women's Championship for over 287 days at this point in time, and her dominant reign continues to impress. She has defended the title against the likes of Rhea Ripley and Candace LeRae. However, the Genius of the Sky now faces a tough challenge in the form of her next opponent, Raquel González.

Advertisement

WWE has announced that Shirai and González will face each other in the main event of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1.

This highly anticipated clash will see these two women battle it for the prestigious NXT Women's Championship.

As of this writing, there are only three matches announced for this TakeOver event. In addition to the aforementioned bouts, Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin will face off to determine the undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Do these matches for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver excite you? Sound off in the comments below.