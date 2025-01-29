"Main eventer on the main roster" - Austin Theory makes shocking claim about 26-year-old WWE star during NXT appearance

Tonight's episode of NXT saw Atlanta, Georgia, graced by the presence of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The fans in attendance were overjoyed to see their hometown hero return, but not for long.

Theory and Waller were on the show to host The Grayson Waller Effect. Their guest tonight was the 26-year-old, recently crowned NXT Champion, Oba Femi. The Ruler entered the ring to much applause but was soon greeted by a verbal onslaught.

Austin Theory did not hold back and went right after Oba. He claimed that while everyone saw him as a main roster eventer, he and Waller had the opposite assessment.

"Coming from the youngest Unites States Champion of all time, everyone in here, man, they see you as a main eventer on the main roster. The thing is that there are two guys right here who do not see that at all!" said Austin Theory.

In fact, Theory went one step further and claimed that if he was drafted to the main roster, he would be one of those top draft picks who ended up in catering and later sold T-shirts on the independent scene.

"Someone like you ends in catering, and six months later, your a** is on the indies trying to sell t-shirts," claimed Theory

It was quite the brutal roast, with even Oba Femi getting a few shots in. At one point, it was on the verge of escalating into a one-versus-two brawl before NXT General Manager Ava intervened.

