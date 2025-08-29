  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Michael Cole
  • Major 54-year-old name absent from SmackDown; replaced by legendary veteran

Major 54-year-old name absent from SmackDown; replaced by legendary veteran

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 29, 2025 19:22 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

A major WWE personality who is a mainstay of SmackDown every week was absent from Friday Night SmackDown in Lyon, France, and was subsequently replaced by a legendary veteran.

Ad

The 54-year-old Joe Tessitore has secured his place as the voice of SmackDown alongside Wade Barrett. While there have been changes to the RAW lineup due to Pat McAfee's temporary departure and absence, the blue brand's roster has remained unchanged, perhaps because the combination of Tessitore and Wade Barrett simply works. Joe Tessitore has built up a lot of goodwill with the WWE fan base this past year, with many believing him to be a perfect fit for the company.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, on the August 29 episode of SmackDown that emanated from Lyon, France, the 54-year-old Tessitore was absent from his spot, and Michael Cole, the legendary voice of WWE, replaced him alongside Wade Barrett.

Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Michael Cole went from being one of the most inexperienced commentators to becoming the single most important commentator of the 21st century, ranking alongside the likes of Jim Ross.

To some, Michael Cole has surpassed Ross in the post-Vince McMahon era, where he stopped having somebody in his ear all the time nitpicking his commentary.

While not as tenured, Joe Tessitore is a well-rounded commentator on other sports, and he has seamlessly transitioned into his role in the past year. He is the classic "babyface" commentator, while Barrett is the commentator who favors villains.

Ad

Apart from that, Tessitore also hosts Saturday Night's Main Event as well as post-Premium Live Event shows. Since WWE will be back in the USA next week, we also assume that Tessitore will be back in his spot as well.

Thankfully, Michael Cole knows how to adapt quickly and has called shows alongside Wade Barrett before, so it was as though they picked up where they left off.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications