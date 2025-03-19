The Undertaker was recently accused of using his backstage political powers to influence the direction of the LFG (Legends and Future Greats) show. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter addressed this and completely shot the rumors down.

On the latest episode of UnSkripted on Wrestle Room, host Dr. Chris Featherstone briefly discussed the departure of the female coach Mickie James from WWE LFG. It was revealed that The Phenom's wife Michelle McCool would be replacing her in the next season. People instantly got up in arms, believing it to be a move done to replace Mickie James.

Bill Apter first addressed these rumors:

"The entire internet has been buzzing about Mickie James not being renewed in season two of the LFG show and Mrs. McCool, Mrs. Undertaker, taking her place. People are coming up with all these theories again, like, 'Oh my God, of course, she's The Undertaker's wife.'" (13:05-13:34)

He went on to dismiss them as 'crap' and said that Mickie James had other obligations to begin with:

"All this crap that's going on the internet. I know for a fact that Mickie James has other things to do as well as that show. They are, of course, putting Undertaker's wife in the Hall of Fame, so why not give her some spotlight here? They probably will change that panel periodically and are just starting with her. I don't think there was any pressure from The Undertaker just saying, 'Hey, put her in and get rid of her [Mickie James].'" (14:00-14:35)

Check out the full video below:

For some context, the rumor explicitly stated that The Deadman was responsible for pushing for his wife to get that role on the show. With that said, there is no indication that he wanted Mickie James out in the process.

It seems like Apter stated, it could just be a rotating door of legends.

