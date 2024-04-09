Major announcement regarding WWE Draft made on RAW

Triple H has reacted to the massive announcement regarding the WWE Draft, which was made during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Every year after WrestleMania, one of the significant events is the Superstar Shake-up as the draft season approaches. This determines which stars land on which brand, whether it's RAW or SmackDown.

During the show, Michael Cole announced that this year's Draft will take place later this month on the SmackDown and RAW shows on April 26 and April 29 respectively. WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H has now reacted to the announcement on X and said that once the dust settles from WrestleMania XL, things will shake up.

"Once the #WrestleMania XL dust settles… we’ll be ready to shake things up. The #WWEDraft returns to #SmackDown on April 26 and #Raw on April 29," Triple H wrote.

Apart from superstars from RAW and SmackDown, the talented stars of NXT will also be curious to see who might be called up to the main roster. Ilja Dragunov, the current NXT Champion who made his RAW debut against Shinsuke Nakamura during the show, will also be part of this year's Draft as announced during the show.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Dragunov moving forward.

