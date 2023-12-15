Major announcement rocks wrestling world; involves 9 different promotions

A major announcement has rocked the professional wrestling world, involving NJPW and other major promotions around Japan.

NJPW has announced the company's affiliation with United Japan Pro-Wrestling, a new industry group that will represent wrestling in Japan.

The announcement also confirmed that NJPW is among one of the nine organizations that will be a part of this historic move.

Taking to social media and the company's official website, NJPW provided further details regarding this historic move. The announcement also confirmed the promotions that will be involved in this historic move.

NJPW

AJPW

NOAH (Cyber Fight Co. Ltd.)

DDT (Cyber Fight Co. Ltd.)

Ganbare ☆ (Cyber Fight Co. Ltd.)

BJPW（Yotsuba Industries Ltd.)

DRAGONGATE (DRAGONGATE Co. Ltd.)

STARDOM (BushiRoad Fight Co. Ltd.)

TJPW (Cyber Fight Co. Ltd.)

The announcement confirmed that further Group members will be considered in the future.

Check out the full announcement made by NJPW:

NJPW was founded back in 1972 by Antonio Inoki, and the promotion was later sold to Bushiroad in 2012. They are the largest and longest-running promotion in Japan.

The Japanese company currently has working relationships with US-based companies AEW and IMPACT. They also have a working relationship with NOAH, a promotion based in Japan, and CMLL, which is based in Mexico.

