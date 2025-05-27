Major betrayal takes place on WWE RAW; New Day involved

A massive betrayal took place on WWE RAW tonight. World Tag Team Champions The New Day were involved in the betrayal.
At WrestleMania 41, The New Day shocked the world when they defeated The War Raiders to win the World Tag Team Titles. Since then, Erik and Ivar have been doing their best to get a rematch against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. However, they were turned down at every opportunity.
In their quest to reclaim their titles, The War Raiders defeated The Judgment Day on the April 28 episode of Monday Night RAW. However, that was still not enough to secure them a rematch for the World Tag Team Titles, so they faced off against American Made's Brutus and Julius Creed on the May 12 episode of RAW. During the match, Kofi and Xavier interfered, which allowed the Creed Brothers to pick up the win.
As a result of their actions, it was announced that The New Day would defend their titles against The Creed Brothers and The War Raiders tonight on RAW. As expected, both heel tag teams went up against Erik and Ivar for most of this match. However, The New Day waited for their opportunity, and when the time was right, Xavier Woods betrayed The Creed Brothers by rolling up Julius to pick up the win and retain their titles.
It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the tag titles.