Major betrayal within The Judgment Day after group member potentially wins top WWE championship is possible, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan addressed a possible betrayal within The Judgment Day if Dominik Mysterio wins the WWE Intercontinental Championship in the future.

Damian Priest has held the Money in the Bank briefcase since July 2023. Although most fans expect him to cash in on either the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion or World Heavyweight Champion, the 41-year-old could also use the contract to go after other titles.

During a recent edition of Tuesday with the Taskmaster, Sullivan suggested Priest could cash in on his Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio if the latter wins the Intercontinental Championship.

"I like the idea against Dominik because Dominik has got a lot of heat; he could turn; he could turn back; he's got a future that's going to be unparalleled. It would boost them, and its high tide raises all boats. If you get them in, you're just heating up another program. They've made people in The Bloodline. You're not overexposing The Bloodline on every other segment," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Dominik Mysterio lost to Gunther on WWE RAW

Since becoming an active in-ring competitor in the Stamford-based company, Dominik Mysterio has held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and the NXT North American Title. However, he had never won the Intercontinental Championship.

The Judgment Day member has previously expressed interest in capturing Gunther's championship. The 26-year-old squared off against the leader of the Imperium in a non-title match in a losing cause earlier this month.

Sami Zayn won a Gauntlet Match last Monday night on RAW to earn a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania XL. The Ring General and the former Honorary Uce last went head-to-head in a televised match in June 2023, where the former emerged victorious.

It would be interesting to see if their match at this year's Show of Shows would have a different result.